Presidency: Mbeki, Zuma should stop ‘shouting from the rooftops’

The presidency has responded to criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa by former heads of state Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma with a request that they engage him constructively, rather than “shouting from the rooftops”.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, on Tuesday said that both former presidents had a “direct line” to Ramaphosa — who viewed them as “elders” — which they should make use of to raise their “concerns and issues”.

Both leaders were critical of Ramaphosa in weekend engagements, with Zuma calling him “corrupt” and accusing him of committing treason by continuing to have other business interests while running the country.

Magwenya made the comments in response to media questions at a briefing held in Pretoria, at which he presented a shortlist of achievements under Ramaphosa’s tenure and further detail of the president’s plan to implement the Zondo commission’s recommendations.

He said that Mbeki and Ramaphosa had a “very healthy relationship” and that the former president enjoyed a “direct line” to the head of state.

Ramaphosa, he said,”values the opportunities where he can engage with former president Mbeki”.

Magwenya refused to be drawn on the timing of the intervention by the former presidents, saying it would be “a little bit disingenuous” to link them to the ANC’s upcoming national elective conference in December.

Mbeki’s recall as head of state after the 2009 national conference after losing the fight for ANC presidency to Zuma was, he said, a “matter of historical record”.

“How president Mbeki left office is well known as a matter of historical record” along with “what we all witnessed in Polokwane and subsequently”, Magwenya said.

Magwenya said the president did not watch either Zuma or Mbeki’s address as he was “occupied by real pressing matters” and preparing for his presentation on the Zondo commission’s findings.

Ramaphosa presented his response to Zondo to parliament on Saturday and on Sunday night addressed the nation on the steps which he had taken — and planned to take — to implement its recommendations.

Turning to Zuma’s corruption allegations, Magwenya said that Ramaphosa had divested from his investments in Shanduka after 2014 and had subsequently disposed of his other assets, but had retained his farming operation.

Magwenya said while the farm did trade in and purchase livestock, the profits from this were reinvested into the business.

“The president does not earn a salary. The revenue from trading covers salaries of workers, upkeep and the remainder is reinvested in breeding of exclusive game and livestock, veterinary services and other running costs. Those are the facts,” Magwenya said. “Anything else is pure speculation and innuendo.”

Ramaphosa appreciated the “guide and support” of Mbeki and Zuma as “elders” who “will criticise where they see fit”.

“What would be most appreciated is constructive engagement, engagement that aims to build and engagement that aims to contribute to the wellbeing of the country,” Magwenya said.

“To shout at President Ramaphsoa from the rooftops would surely not in any shape or form aid these endeavours,” he added.

“At any time they know how to get hold of President Ramaphosa and do have that direct line and access to him should they wish to contribute constructively.”

Magwenya said Ramaphosa had spoken to Mbeki on the phone around June or July and had not met Zuma as his immediate successor had “a sentence to serve”.

He said the president was “applying his mind” to recommendations regarding members of cabinet who were implicated in the Zondo reports, a number of whom are still serving.

Magwenya said there was a “process” that needed to be followed, including engaging the cabinet members concerned and seeking legal opinion about what needed to be done to implement the Zondo findings.

Magwenya said that steps already taken by the Ramaphosa administration in response to Zondo’s findings on state capture had resulted in assets valued at R12.9-billion being seized by the state.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) had recovered R4.8-billion in unpaid taxes, while a further R2.9-billion had been recovered and paid back to state entities as part of a series of investigations which were, he said, “bearing fruit”.

Turning to the parliamentary panel investigating the Phala Phala scandal, Magwenya said Ramaphosa would not be required to attend in person next month, but would make a written submission.