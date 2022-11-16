Subscribe

Cops charged with ANC councillor’s death

Two police officers will appear in court in Port Sheptone on Friday in connection with the murder of ANC eThekwini councillor Mnqobi Molefe earlier this year. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
Two police officers will appear in court in Port Shepstone on Friday in connection with the murder of ANC eThekwini councillor Mnqobi Molefe earlier this year in an assassination allegedly linked to contestation over the R5 billion Lower Mkomazi water project.

In a shocking chain of events, the task team investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal has charged the same officers for two other assassinations reportedly linked to the conflict over building Umgeni Water Amanzi’s Ngwadini Dam.

The team also raided Umgeni’s headquarters in Pietermaritzburg on 28 October to interview acting chief executive officer Sipho Manana and staff member Simangele Njoko, the contract participation goals (CPG) coordinator on the dam project, in connection with Molefe’s killing.

Paddy Harper
