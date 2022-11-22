ANC releases top six nominations

Neither Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma nor Lindiwe Sisulu have made the ballot paper for nominations for the ANC presidency, with the battle for the number one post becoming a two way contest between Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize.

Ramaphosa appears to have won over the majority of the ANC’s branches, receiving nominations from 2 037 branches, ahead of Mkhize’s 916.

Paul Mashatile is a clear front-runner for the deputy presidency, taking 1 791 nominations, but this may change due to the collapse of the deal between his backers and KwaZulu-Natal, which had nominated him for the presidency. Mdumiseni Ntuli, who has the backing of neither the Mkhize nor the Ramaphosa faction, was nominated by 1 225 branches, significantly more than either Phumulo Masuele (889) and Fikile Mbalula (749).