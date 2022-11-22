ANC releases top six nominations

Neither Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma nor Lindiwe Sisulu have made the ballot paper for nominations for the ANC presidency, with the battle for the number one post becoming a two way contest between Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize.
Ramaphosa appears to have won over the majority of the ANC’s branches, receiving nominations from 2 037 branches, ahead of Mkhize’s 916.
Paul Mashatile is a clear front-runner for the deputy presidency, taking 1 791 nominations, but this may change due to the collapse of the deal between his backers and KwaZulu-Natal, which had nominated him for the presidency.
Mdumiseni Ntuli, who has the backing of neither the Mkhize nor the Ramaphosa faction, was nominated by 1 225 branches, significantly more than either Phumulo Masuele (889) and Fikile Mbalula (749).
Stanley Mathabatha (1492 nominations) has emerged ahead of the incumbent, Gwede Mantashe (979) and David Masonda (501).
The post of deputy secretary general saw Nomvula Mokonyane emerge ahead (1779) with Febe Potgieter, the only other candidate receiving 905 nominations.
Fewer branches were nominated for treasurer general, with Benjani Chauke taking 552, Pule Mabe (428) and Mzwandile Masine (348).
With the top six ballots closed, any other candidate can only be added from the floor when voting opens on 16 December if they receive the support of 25 % of the ANC’s branches.