David Makhura ‘protected’ hospital boss

‘Absurd’: Former Gauteng premier David Makhura denies the provincial government was involved in a cover-up. Photo: Papi Morake/Gallo Images
‘Nepotism” by suspended Tembisa Hospital chief executive Ashley Mthunz, accused of heading a provincial “corruption mafia”, was “concealed” by the Gauteng government, resulting in about R50 million being spent on vanity purchases such as a music concert and wrist watches. 

The ongoing Mail & Guardian investigation includes more than 1 000 pages of internal documents showing more than 100 invoices paid during Mthunzi’s tenure at Pholosong Hospital.

At least 10 sources in the provincial health system — in the government and in the civil service — have claimed that former Gauteng premier David Makhura was allegedly aware of, and “concealed”, Mthunzi’s gross misconduct.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

National

Nonprofit takes Ramaphosa’s government to court over Sexual Offences Act...

The group says the amended law ‘further victimises rape victims and survivors by protecting perpetrators based on their unreasonable states of mind’
Eunice Stoltz
National

Bar council cautions on criticism of Walus ruling

The General Council of the Bar said criticism of rulings should be voiced with deference to the judiciary
emsie ferreira
Friday

The Tsonga Michael Jackson

Musa Keys, who makes music that’s timeless, is charting his own path in the music world locally and internationally
shingai darangwa
Opinion

The problem in South Africa is not democracy but a...

For a democratic culture to exist there must be leaders and citizens who behave democratically — and they need to be educated about democracy to do that
craig bailie
