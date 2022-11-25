David Makhura ‘protected’ hospital boss

‘Nepotism” by suspended Tembisa Hospital chief executive Ashley Mthunz, accused of heading a provincial “corruption mafia”, was “concealed” by the Gauteng government, resulting in about R50 million being spent on vanity purchases such as a music concert and wrist watches.

The ongoing Mail & Guardian investigation includes more than 1 000 pages of internal documents showing more than 100 invoices paid during Mthunzi’s tenure at Pholosong Hospital.

At least 10 sources in the provincial health system — in the government and in the civil service — have claimed that former Gauteng premier David Makhura was allegedly aware of, and “concealed”, Mthunzi’s gross misconduct.