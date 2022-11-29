Subscribe

Oscar Mabuyane not ruling out ANC treasurer general position

Oscar Mabuyane at the ANC 9th Provincial Conference on 8 May 2022 in East London, South Africa. (Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile)
With horse trading negotiations for ANC positions heating up ahead of the party’s elective conference later this month, deputy president nominee Oscar Mabuyane says talks around the party positions are still open. 

His comments came as the Eastern Cape provincial executive committee held its meeting on Monday, resolving to approach Mpumalanga for support for the deputy president position or, alternatively, to support Mpumalanga’s bid for the deputy president position in return for the province backing Mabuyane as ANC treasurer general. 

This could see the Eastern Cape supporting Ronald Lamola for deputy president or vice versa.  

Mabuyane said that he has not ruled out the position of treasurer general.  

But he stressed that this would only happen at the behest of party branches with the correct leadership.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

