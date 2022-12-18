Subscribe

LIVE | ANC Elective Conference

Frustrated delegates, presidential hopes, protests and horse trading as the first day of the ANC's 55th Elective Conference gets underway. (Delwyn Verasamy, M&G)
0

INTERVIEW | The Mail & Guardian deputy editor Athandiwe Saba speaks with the spokesperson to the presidency about Ramaphosa’s hopes for the conference and more

THREAD | Delayed by hours, the waiting game is still on as the ANC’s outgoing spokesperson briefs the media again

JUST IN | Charges against Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and others who defied party directives dropped

JUST IN | ANC briefs the media on the delays of the first day of its elective conference

Lineo Leteba
Lineo Leteba is an associate social media and podcast editor at the Mail & Guardian.

National

Army deployed to Eskom power plants amid security threats

This as delegates meet at the ANC’s elective conference amid stage six load-shedding
Sarah Smit
National

Gauteng health loses R48 million through collusive corruption

M&G PREMIUM

Ashley Mthunzi and his ‘corruption mafia’ are being investigated by the Hawks
khaya koko
Politics

Ramaphosa loses North West to rival Zweli Mkhize

Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies cruised through the ballot for presidential nominations with an almost 55% lead over Mkhize, but on the eve of the nominations, North West switched its allegiance.
mandisa nyathi
Africa

Africa prepares for age of robots

The first humanoid robot has been launched as have multiple AI research labs on the continent
bird story agency
