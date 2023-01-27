Subscribe

Deputy president David Mabuza has offered to resign — spokesperson

Deputy President David Mabuza has offered to resign. (Jairus Mmutle/GCIS)
Deputy President David Mabuza’s office has confirmed that he has offered to resign from his government position to align party and state roles, effectively clearing the way for his ANC colleague, Paul Mashatile, to move into the Union Buildings.

The presidency had denied the move by Mabuza — who failed to make it onto the ballot for the position of party deputy president, ahead of the ANC elective conference in December — dismissing it as rumour.

On Thursday, the Mail & Guardian reported that Mabuza had submitted his resignation to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday and was awaiting the head of state’s response before resigning from parliament.

Gauteng ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi this week confirmed that Mashatile would be moving to parliament on the Gauteng provincial-to-national list, along with MPL Parks Tau, who also appears set to join the cabinet after the impending reshuffle.

Ramaphosa is expected to fill cabinet vacancies in the transport and public service and administration portfolios, and to replace members of his executive who did not make it on to the party’s national executive committee (NEC) in December.

On Friday, Mabuza’s spokesperson said in a statement that “whilst it is a fact that there is no pronouncement by the president on any changes to the executive, the deputy president has, within the context of the ANC leadership changes, taken a considered view that it is important to align party leadership roles with government responsibilities”.

“To this end, he has engaged the president on his intention to resign in order to foster leadership synergies and cohesion both in the party and the state,” the spokesperson said, adding that Mabuza was “awaiting a decision to that effect” from Ramaphosa.

ANC sources said this week that Mbuza’s resignation would be discussed at an NEC meeting and lekgotla this weekend, which are being held in preparation for a two-day cabinet lekgotla on Wednesday.

The Presidency declined to comment.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

