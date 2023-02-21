DA in a position to disrupt ANC in Eastern Cape, top contender Andrew Whitfield says

With just days to go until the Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape elects its new leader, Andrew Whitfield — who is viewed as the top contender for the position — believes that the party could shift the needle for the ANC’s support in the province.

Whitfield is hoping to take over from outgoing Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga, who has ambitions of being elected into the party’s national structures.

The DA is expecting to host 370 delegates in Graaff-Reinet this weekend, with Whitfield and Chantel King vying for the post of provincial leader. King is a former Buffalo City councillor and a member of parliament.

As the current Eastern Cape chairperson, Whitfield is considered a party veteran, having led alongside the likes of Athol Trollip, the former Eastern Cape chair who went up against Helen Zille for federal council chair in 2020.

In an interview with Mail & Guardian, Whitfield said he intends to place his focus on the massive rural support in the province, where the ANC currently holds a two-thirds majority.