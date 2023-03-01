ANC NWC backs Mantashe and legal challenge to De Ruyter’s claims

The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) recommended that the party fight back against allegations levelled at it — and two as yet unnamed senior leaders — by former Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter.

In the NWC meeting on Monday that continued well into the night, the party’s administrative arm was unilateral in its resolve that De Ruyter should be legally challenged over his claim that cabinet members were involved in the looting of the state electricity entity.

ANC insiders said that secretary general Fikile Mbalula’s decision to have its lawyers draw up a legal letter to challenge De Ruyer’s recent claims, which were made during a tell-all interview with eNCA, was supported by all NWC members.

The party will use all its resources to hire the best legal minds to go up against De Ruyter, who was fired immediately after the interview was aired, the insiders said.

It is understood that the NWC also committed to fully supporting party chairperson and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.