President Cyril Ramaphosa is apparently making way for Thembi Nkadimeng to take over as cooperative governance minister, replacing Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

This is according to insiders as Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel was sworn in as an MP on Monday morning.

Sources told the Mail & Guardian that Ramaphosa has already put forward Nkadimeng’s name to the ANC’s top brass. She is currently the deputy minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs.