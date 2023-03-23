Subscribe
/ 23 Mar 2023

EFF shutdown wasn’t a total failure, says analyst

The attempt by the EFF to effect a national shutdown on Monday has dominated national debate.

But the party’s ‘aspirations of chaos’ must be curbed and it alienates mostly peace-loving citizens with rhetoric that borders on ‘warmongering’

