Mashatile: We’re not shielding Ramaphosa on Phala Phala

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's president, left, and Paul Mashatile, South Africa's deputy president, on day four of the 55th national conference of the African National Congress party in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Ramaphosa comfortably won re-election as head of South Africas governing party just weeks after a scandal threatened to derail his political career, and now faces an uphill battle to rebuild its flagging support heading into a national vote in 2024. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The majority had made a decision and that was how democracy worked, the deputy president told the National Assembly