Politics / 15 May 2023 Top technocrats are dumping Ramaphosa By Lizeka Tandwa TOPSHOT - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) (Photo by MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images)Another key policy adviser is said to be leaving as President Cyril Ramaphosa's circle shrinks further This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: advisors, Cassius Lubisi, Cyril Ramaphosa, Daniel Mminele, Phindi Baleni, Presidency, Roshene Singh, Trudi Makhaya, Vincent Magwenya