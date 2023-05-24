Careers & Tenders
Politics
/ 24 May 2023

ANC won’t sanction NDZ and Mkhize over Phala Phala defiance, ahead of 2024 vote

By
nkosazanaelectricalvibesdrama
ANC insiders who asked to remain anonymous said the party was unlikely to act against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Zweli Mkhize before the 2024 elections

The two leaders are seen as highly influential in KwaZulu-Natal, where the ruling party is bleeding votes

