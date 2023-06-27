Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 27 Jun 2023

ANC Youth League defies Eastern Cape provincial secretary with Mbalula’s aid to elect new leaders

By
Lulama Ngcukayitobi
Late on Monday night, defiant youth league leaders insisted they would convene the provincial conference despite a directive by the provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, that it be postponed. (Twitter)

The provincial leadership accused the ANC provincial secretary of attempting to influence the outcomes of its conference

This article is only available to subscribers.

View subscription options

If you are already a subscriber, login here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,