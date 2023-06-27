Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 27 Jun 2023

UPDATED: DA’s Nqaba Bhanga suspended  over Zille racism claim

By and
DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
Former Democratic Alliance Eastern Cape provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga. (Netwerk24)

The former Eastern Cape party leader claimed ZIlle had kept dossiers on black DA leaders

This article is only available to subscribers.

View subscription options

If you are already a subscriber, login here.

Tags: , , , ,