Rise Mzansi pushes for KZN support

Rise Mzansi KZN convenor Nonkululeko Hlongwane Mhlongo. Photo supplied

Rise Mzansi, one of the country’s new political parties set to contest elections for the first time during next year’s polls, has launched a mobilisation campaign in KwaZulu-Natal.

Founded by former Business Day newspaper editor Songezo Zibi, the party — which described itself as a modern political organisation — believes that millions of South Africans who voted for freedom in the 1994 elections are yet to be freed.

Officially launched as a political party in April, Rise Mzansi has appointed community engagement strategist Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo as its KZN convenor.

In recent months, Hlongwane-Mhlongo and her team have been criss-crossing the province in a drive to drum up support ahead of next year’s polls. On Thursday, the party will hold a policy discussion event in Durban.

“These gatherings are part of a nationwide process to develop a people’s manifesto by the people and for the people.

“We are a growing, inclusive, people-driven political movement in the making that is here to build a prosperous South Africa,” Hlongwane-Mhlongo said.

Rise Mzansi says it aims to build a “free, equal, safe, happy, and prosperous society where everyone can live a happy and a dignified life”.

It also says it does not believe in the utilisation of experienced politicians who have been expelled by their own political parties.

The party comes onto the political stage at a time when South African voters are searching for new political homes. For close on three decades, the country’s political stage has been dominated by the ANC and the DA.

Some of the citizens who previously voted for the ANC are of the view that the governing party has not been able to change their lives for the better despite repeated promises during elections.

Some DA supporters are of the view that the country’s official opposition has not been able to build a party capable of dislodging the ANC from power in next year’s polls.

To increase its chances of dislodging the ANC from power in the 2024 general election, the DA has joined forces with six other opposition parties under the Multiparty Charter for South Africa, of which Rise Mzansi is currently not a part.