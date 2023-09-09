More history, less critique in ANC’s 2019 elections manifesto review

The governing party asks voters to ignore its failings and focus on its long-term successes
Ramaphosa calls on ANC women to secure victory in the 2024 elections
The president wants women to push for 40% of government procurement for female entrepreneurs
Big wins for DA as moonshot gets ready to fly
Parties agree on common policy and power-sharing principles ahead of next year’s poll
Mkhangelwa fit to lead ANCYL, not ‘lapdogs’, says new Eastern Cape chair
Luntu Sokutu has questioned the call for the Eastern Cape’s Mntuwoxolo Ngudle to get support for the youth league secretary general position
