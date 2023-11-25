Politics / 25 November 2023 SCA judgment against the ANC puts Mbalula’s ‘truthfulness’ into question By Lizeka Tandwa FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)ANC assets are likely to be attached as early as Monday after the appellate court dismissed its application This content is restricted to subscribers only. Subscribe & join the M&G Community The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Your subscription makes you an M&G community and allows us to continue to bring the news to you. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber only events - the opportunity to test new online features, first Already a subscriber? login here.