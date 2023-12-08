Politics / 8 December 2023 Provincial leaders suspect foul play as Mabuyane appears fifth on the party list in race for premier By Lizeka Tandwa FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Oscar Mabuyane. Photo: Oupa NkosiANC Women's League provincial chair Ntandokazi Capa is first on the list while Eastern Cape chairperson and premier Oscar Mabuyane’s position hangs in the balance This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Your subscription makes you an M&G community and allows us to continue to bring the news to you. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber only events - the opportunity to test new online features, first Already a subscriber? login here. Tags: ANC, article, Collen Malatji, Eastern Cape, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, Oscar Mabuyane, Politics, Stella Ndabeni Abraham, Youth League