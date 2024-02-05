Politics / 5 February 2024 ActionSA claims Steenhuisen’s statements threatens to undo the work of the Multi-Party Charter By Mandisa Nyathi FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp DA leader John Steenhuisen. Photo: Victoria O’Regan/Getty ImagesBut the Democratic Alliance’s Gauteng leader said John Steenhuisen’s comments had not harmed the charter This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: Multi-Party Charter, ActionSA, article, Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus, Michael Beaumont, Politics, Solly Msimanga