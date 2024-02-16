Politics / 16 February 2024 Msimanga says Gauteng jobs creation scheme must be assessed for financial sustainability By Lunga Mzangwe FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp DA Gauteng leader Solly MsimangaThe DA Gauteng leader has declined to say outright whether he would scrap the Nasi Ispani scheme if elected Gauteng premier This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: article, Nomvula Mokonyane, Panyaza Lesufi, Politics, reg-only, Solly Msimanga