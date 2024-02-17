Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 17 February 2024

DA promises two million jobs if elected government

By
Da Manifesto Launch
If elected into government, the Democratic Alliance says it will create two million jobs. (@OurDA/X)
One of the party’s core proposals is to replace broad-based black economic empowerment, which it says has only enriched ‘a tiny, connected elite’

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?


Tags: , , , , ,