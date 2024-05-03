Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 3 May 2024

Zizi Kodwa faces R1.6m ‘bribe’ charges

By
Minister Zizi Kodwa Holds Bilateral Meeting With Governor Zhao Long Of China
Low-hanging fruit: During the inquiry into state capture, Zizi Kodwa admitted to taking a ‘loan’ from a friend at EOH Holdings. Now the National Prosecuting Authority is pursuing the case with the intention to bring charges against him. Photo: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images
The National Prosecuting Authority has encouraged its prosecutors and investigators to go after state capture cases

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,