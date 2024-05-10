Politics / 10 May 2024 Mbalula mines eThekwini’s ‘fertile and productive’ voter districts By Paddy Harper FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula campaigns in the north of eThekwini metro. Photo: ANC/Facebook This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: 2024 elections, ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, Fikile Mbalula, Jacob Zuma, Politics, Umkhonto we Sizwe Party