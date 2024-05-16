Politics / 16 May 2024 Zuma arms deal trial date set for 2025 By Emsie Ferreira FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Former South African president, Jacob Zuma. (SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: Judge Nkosinathi Chili, arms deal trial, article, Billy Downer, Jacob Zuma, National Prosecuting Authority, Politics, reg-only