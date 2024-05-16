Careers & Tenders
/ 16 May 2024

Zuma arms deal trial date set for 2025

By
Former South African president, Jacob Zuma. (SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
The trial is scheduled to begin in April next year, nearly two decades after the former president was first charged for taking bribes from a French arms dealer

