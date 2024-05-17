Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 17 May 2024

DA rented a crowd to march in Riverlea, residents claim

By
Whatsapp Image 2024 05 17 At 15.16.51
DA leader addresses a crowd in Riverlea.
The party’s leader, John Steenhuisen, said life is harder in Riverlea than it is in many war zones

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?


Tags: , , , , , ,