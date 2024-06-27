Politics / 27 June 2024 ANC’s Kubayi says DA cabinet demands are ‘unlawful’ By Lunga Mzangwe FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Mmamoloko Kubayi. File photo This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: ANC, cabinet posts, Cyril Ramaphosa, Democratic Alliance, Director Generals, Fikile Mbalula, Government Of National Unity, Helen Zille, illegal demands, John Steenhuisen, Mmamoloko Kubayi, PFMA, podcasts, Politics, procurement processes, recommended three, South African Politics, unconstitutional