Politics
/ 17 July 2024

ActionSA considers backing ANC in Joburg metro over R2.5bn capital expenditure loan

By
Herman Mashaba said 181 000 potholes have been repaired, 520 kilometres of road have been resurfaced, 120 traffic lights have been recabled and 37 kilometres of water pipes have been refurbished. Gallo
ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba. (Gallo)
Mashaba’s party may vote in favour of the loan if the R200 prepaid electricity service charge is scrapped

