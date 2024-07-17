Jacob Zuma skips ANC disciplinary hearing because of network issues, sends Yengeni instead

Former South African President and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) leader Jacob Zuma delivers a speech at the MK's last rally in eMalahleni on May 26, 2024 ahead of the South African elections. (Photo by MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images)

Former president Jacob Zuma did not attend the disciplinary hearing called by the ANC on Wednesday, citing network problems in Nkandla, adding that a virtual sitting would not be “fair”.

Zuma instead asked ANC veteran Tony Yengeni to represent him in absentia at the hearing on charges stemming from his formation of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

A source with intimate details of the hearing told the Mail & Guardian that the former ANC president wanted the hearing to be physical to “cause drama in Luthuli House”.

“Even if we go to another venue, they will still cause drama, even there. His representatives argued that he wants the hearing to be physical and it won’t be fair because he has network issues in Nkandla,” the source said.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed that Yengeni was representing Zuma and that the MK party founder had not attended the hearing.

Ndhlela said Zuma has always insisted that he wanted a physical hearing but that the ANC has declined the request. He called the ANC hearing a “kangaroo court”.

Ndhlela said Zuma will not approach the courts in a bid to force the ANC to have the hearing physically, saying he has sent someone to the hearing to say that if they wanted him to participate, it must be an in-person hearing.

Asked if Yengeni was the best person to represent Zuma, Ndhlela said: “What’s wrong with Yengeni? Do you think that when the president made this decision he didn’t take into consideration many other people?”

In January, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula announced that the national executive committee (NEC) had suspended Zuma’s membership after he formed the breakaway MK party.

Mbalula told a media briefing at the ANC’s lekgotla that the NEC had unanimously voted to suspend Zuma after failed attempts at reconciliation.

“The NEC concluded that exceptional circumstances exist to justify and warrant an immediate decision to suspend former ANC president JG Zuma in line with rule 25.60 of the party,” Mbalula said.

The party argues that Zuma acted “on behalf of or in collaboration with a political organisation or party other than an organisation or party in the alliance of the ANC in a manner contrary to the aims, policies and objectives of the ANC”.

It is also acting against him for “joining or supporting a political organisation or party other than an organisation in alliance with the ANC, in a manner contrary to the aims, objectives and policy of the ANC”.

In May, while it was expected Zuma would attend the hearing in Luthuli House, Mbalula announced that the party had decided to halt the hearing amid security concerns, and that it would be conducted virtually.

He said the party had received a security assessment and had decided to avoid large gatherings at its headquarters.

“It was in this context that the NDC [national disciplinary committee] was requested to be mindful of these concerns and consider holding in abeyance any disciplinary proceedings that require in-person meetings at Luthuli house until after the 2024 elections.”

Speaking to the M&G on Wednesday, ANC acting spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi said they did not how long it would be before an outcome was reached, because it would depend on “how the evidence is led, how both the people making the case and the defendants [argue], so it is not time bound”.

He also confirmed that if the disciplinary processes found Zuma to be guilty, he could still appeal his case, “technically” making him still an ANC member.