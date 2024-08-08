Politics / 8 August 2024 Showdown for top EFF position By Mandisa Nyathi Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp In the race: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the former Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson. Photo: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images Supporters are backing Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to challenge incumbent Marshall Dlamini as the battle hots up This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: Economic Freedom Fighters, Elections, Gauteng, Julius Malema, KwaZulu-Natal, Marshall Dlamini, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Party Politics, political leadership, Politics, South Africa