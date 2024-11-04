British foreign secretary to meet with Lamola on first African tour

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola. Photo: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images

British foreign secretary David Lammy will hold talks with International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola in Cape Town on Tuesday, the department has confirmed.

Lammy’s visit to South Africa is part of his first official trip to Africa since taking office in July, which took him to Nigeria at the weekend for talks with his counterpart Yussuf Tugar and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The British foreign office said Lammy and Lamola will agree on the development of a new UK-South Africa growth plan, after signing a strategic partnership with Nigeria.

“The meeting will focus on strengthening relations between South Africa and the UK,” Lamola’s office said.

South Africa is Britain’s largest trade partner on the continent, with bilateral trade totalling £10.6 billion (R240 billion) but it is understood that discussions will also focus on South Africa’s upcoming presidency of the G20, the Middle East and climate change.

South Africa hopes to use its presidency to step up its campaign for the reform of multilateral institutions to afford more influence to the Global South. Part of that is its drive to secure permanent seats for African nations on the UN Security Council.

The UK’s labour government has made strengthening ties with the Global South one of the priorities of its foreign policy — at a time when Russia and China are also looking to increase their foothold on the continent.

The foreign office at the weekend said Lammy was looking to build “respectful partnerships that listen rather than tell” with African countries.

“I want to hear what our African partners need and foster relationships so that the UK and our friends and partners in Africa can grow together,” it quoted the minister as saying.

“Growth is the core mission of this government and will underpin our relationships in Nigeria, South Africa and beyond. This will mean more jobs, more prosperity and more opportunities for Brits and Africans alike.”

Lammy and Lamola held informal talks in London in July on the sidelines of a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey to mark 30 years since apartheid ended.

Last week, South African filed a memorandum to the International Court of Justice setting out its genocide case against Israel and diplomats have privately welcomed signs that Britain’s stance on Israel is shifting under the new Labour government.

In July, Downing Street said it would not challenge the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, contrary to plans by former prime minister Rishi Sunak to do so.

Lammy has overturned the previous Conservative government’s decision to suspend funding for the UN’s relief agency in Palestine, UNRWA.