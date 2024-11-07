Malema unmoved by Mpofu’s defection to MK party, anticipates more exits 

EFF leader, Julius Malema. (File photo)

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader and long-time Jacob Zuma legal representative advocate Dali Mpofu has become the latest senior member to leave Julius Malema’s party to join Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Malema has indicated that he is unmoved by the decision, and anticipates that other senior leaders will soon be leaving.

Mpofu, who served as the EFF’s national chairperson from 2014 to 2019, confirmed his departure in an interview with the SABC, in which he said he had worked with Zuma to help establish the MK party.

“The MK party has been true to fostering unity, total black and progressive unity, and I feel total liberation would be achieved through the MK party,” he said.

Mpofu said the decision followed “a lot of soul searching” and had been planned over the past year.

“There was a time when former President Zuma and I were the only people who knew about this project of the formation of MK,” Mpofu said, adding that discussions began after the ANC’s 2022 conference.

“I don’t believe you have to die in the ANC, EFF or MK. But for now the MK party represents a much broader vision for decolonisation and carries the alternative to unite our people,” he said.

Mpofu said that his departure was caused by personal issues with the EFF of Malema, adding that he had not yet spoken directly to Malema about his decision.

“There is no bad blood,” Mpofu said. “I’ll extend that courtesy [of informing Malema] after this announcement.”

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed that Mpofu had joined the party, saying it reflected MK’s appeal to former EFF members interested in “black and progressive unity”. Mpofu has described the party as the “only vehicle” capable of achieving that goal.

Responding to the recent defections, Malema said on social media: “Only two more of your [Shivambu’s] favourites remain, and the list will be finalised. They sing beautifully and are always willing to pose for pictures and sign roll calls, but remember, their souls are long gone. We remain standing and are not going anywhere under a criminal syndicate.”

Sources alleged that Malema was referring to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Veronica Mente, who have been touted by branches to join the party’s top six at its December conference.

“Soon they will be next. The plan is to have Ndlozi and Mente removed from the party, despite them gaining popularity recently. It’s just a matter of time,” one senior source said.

This is at a time where the EFF is sifting through what it describes as “infiltrators” ahead of the conference.

The EFF has faced increasing defections to the MK party since its formal establishment last year.

Mpofu is one of several high-profile former EFF leaders to join the MK party in recent months following the departure of former party deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who left the EFF in August to become the MK party’s national organiser.

Former EFF MP Mzwanele Manyi now serves as the MK party’s parliamentary whip and former EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane is the MK party’s convener in Mpumalanga.

Another source said they were amazed that it took Mpofu this long to leave the party, because he had been exhibiting signs of wanting to leave since 2020.

Mpofu was unceremoniously removed from Malema’s leadership slate in 2019, when the Red Berets leader allegedly told branches not to vote for him because of his “busy schedule”.

At the time, Malema ally Collen Sedibe ran a campaign to have Mpofu step down after he was perceived to be working for the ANC and not benefiting the EFF.

Sedibe made reference to the legal case Mpofu won for former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo against the ruling party to overturn the ANC national executive committee’s decision to disband his provincial executive committee.

This is despite Mpofu campaigning to topple Shivambu from the position, with Mandisa Mashego set to become the secretary general against Marshall Dlamini. But his slate did not materialise after branches supported that of Malema’s at the last minute.