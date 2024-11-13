Computer expert faces dismissal, death threats over role in MK party election challenge

The computer expert central to the uMkhonto weSizwe party electoral court challenge to the outcome of the 29 May elections faces being dismissed by the KwaZulu-Natal government’s Moses Kotane Research Institute for assisting the MK party.(Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

The computer expert central to the uMkhonto weSizwe party electoral court challenge to the outcome of the 29 May elections faces being dismissed by the KwaZulu-Natal government’s Moses Kotane Research Institute for assisting the MK party.Vusi Mhlongo, the executive manager for innovation and technology at the institute, which falls under the department of economic development […]