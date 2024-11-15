Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 15 November 2024

SABC Bill referred to cabinet clearing house for processing

By
Sollymalatsi
The decision by Communications Minister Solly Malatsi to pull the SABC Bill has displeased many. (Instagram)

The Democratic Alliance says there is no strategy for its ministers to torpedo bills they opposed before joining the GNU

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,