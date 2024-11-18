Controversial US Ambassador Reuben Brigety resigns ahead of Trump’s assumption of power

US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety.

United States ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety has announced his resignation, effective from January 2025, in line with the standard transition after a change in the US presidential administration.

Brigety, appointed under outgoing President Joe Biden, will step down shortly before Donald Trump’s inauguration, following the Republican Party’s decisive victory in the 5 November election.

The Republicans also won a majority in the US House of Representatives and Trump’s second administration is expected to implement significant policy shifts that could reshape US foreign relations.

One anticipated focus is a more protectionist approach to trade, raising concerns about the future of South Africa’s status under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

Agoa, a key agreement facilitating trade between the US and African nations, has been an economic lifeline for South Africa, supporting numerous jobs and industries.

In his resignation statement on Monday, Brigety attributed his departure to democratic process.

“US ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president and with the recent election, the American people have expressed their choice for the future direction of our country, reflecting our shared commitment to democratic principles,” he said.

Brigety’s tenure, which began in August 2022, was defined by a major diplomatic crisis in May 2023, when he accused South Africa of docking weapons for Russia onto the vessel Lady R at Simon’s Town naval base.

These unproven allegations resulted in strained relations between Pretoria and Washington.

At the time, the South African government strongly denied the claims, while the fallout sent the rand tumbling and sparked fears of strained relations with Western allies.

An independent inquiry led by the retired supreme court of appeal judge, Phineas Mojapelo, later found no evidence to support Brigety’s allegations.

The panel concluded that the cargo in question originated from the United Arab Emirates and had no connection to Russia.

Despite these findings, Brigety stood firm on his allegations, intensifying tensions with South African officials. The ANC government called for his recall, citing his statements as “inflammatory and damaging” to bilateral relations.

Economists have warned that lingering distrust could jeopardise the country’s standing under the Agoa agreement, particularly as the Trump administration is expected to adopt a more stringent trade policy, with a focus on America-first trade policies and heightened scrutiny of international partnerships.

But, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola last week said Pretoria would “engage” Washington to strengthen ties, following his September visit to the US.

Lamola optimism about resolving issues related to trade, Agoa and the Pepfar HIV/Aids programme. Agoa, enabling tariff-free African exports to the US, expires in 2025, while Pepfar targets ending HIV/Aids by 2030.

“Our relationship is dynamic and evolving. We’ve clarified our position with Congress, emphasising mutual benefits,” he said.

Although Brigety’s tenure was marked by diplomatic issues, he argues that he had made positive strides in the US-South Africa relations during his time in office, which saw an increased economic cooperation and investment through Agoa.

He said the relationship supported more than 267 000 jobs in South Africa.

“Through Agoa, we have fostered investments in sectors such as automotive manufacturing, agriculture, minerals and transportation,” Brigety said, emphasising the economic benefits of the partnership.

“Our outreach to youth audiences across South Africa has engaged more than 210,000 young South Africans with programmes ranging from leadership and entrepreneurship to technology readiness. Our advising efforts have helped bright young South Africans receive R42 million in scholarships.”

Brigety highlighted advancements in technical and vocational education, particularly in renewable energy.

“We have strengthened TVET [Technical and Vocational Education and Training] and CET [Community Education and Training] institutions, equipping young people with the skills needed for employment and entrepreneurship, providing a pathway for job creation and innovation,” he added.

“Serving in this role and fostering the strong relationship between the United States and South Africa has been an immense honour,” he said. “As I conclude my service, I extend my profound thanks to the government and people of South Africa for their hospitality and unwavering partnership.”