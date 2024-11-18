New KZN political party to champion rights of Indians

South African comedian Thanasagren Rubbanathan Moodley, commonly known as Karou Charou, founded the 1860NIC Congress. (Photo supplied)

A newly launched political party, the 1860NIC Congress, aims to champion the rights of South Africa’s Indian community and other minority groups.

Thanasagren Rubbanathan Moodley, the founder of the party, officially unveiled the 1860NIC Congress in Durban on Saturday, describing it as a beacon of hope for marginalised minority groups in South Africa.

“This marks a milestone in Indian politics in South Africa. The 1860NIC Congress will become a major player in KZN politics, ensuring the province’s second-largest population has their rightful place at the table,” said Moodley.

Moodley, who ran as an independent candidate in the May general elections but did not secure a parliamentary seat, urged the Indian community and other minority groups to rally behind the party.

“The future of the party will depend entirely on its electorate. If it is needed, it will thrive. If not, it will cease to exist. My objective is to leave a legacy for my children and their children.

“If you are unwilling to secure the future of the next generations, your tenure on this planet has been selfish, a wasted exercise, and an insult to the legacy of our 1860 forefathers, on whose shoulders we have stood,” he said.

Moodley emphasised that members of the Indian community who faced oppression under apartheid are still not entirely free under South Africa’s democratic dispensation.

He pointed to what he called the “flawed” implementation of policies such as Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) and the Employment Equity Act, which he claimed discriminated against Indians and other minority groups.

“The 1860NIC Congress will ensure that Indians, as a previously disadvantaged community, are offered equal rights and opportunities as enshrined in the Constitution and Freedom Charter, while striving to nurture and promote Indo-African relations, especially in KZN.”

Recently registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the 1860NIC Congress intends to contest upcoming elections.

“The party will challenge the 2026 Local Government Elections and is eligible to contest any by-elections in the province until then,” Moodley added.

Moodley, a comedian known by the stage name Karou Charou (KC), has been a community activist for over 20 years and said he was committed to ensuring the party’s success.

