Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 25 November 2024

SACP will vote with the ANC in local elections, despite discontent

By
The first deputy secretary general of the SACP Solly Mapaila talks about the ANC and the the SACP's commitment to the alliance.
South African Communist Party general secretary Solly Mapaila

SACP secretary general Solly Mapaila said the party would not leave the alliance although it was unhappy with elements of it

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,