Politics / 13 December 2024 Bela accord still possible By Emsie Ferreira Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp South Africa’s new basic education minister, Siviwe Gwarube was not present at the signing of the new BELA Bill. (Lefty Shivambu/Gallo) It can be achieved through the regulations the education minister must draft This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: ANC, Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, Clearing House, Cyril Ramaphosa, Democratic Alliance, Government Of National Unity, Helen Zille, Panyaza Lesufi, Paul Mashatile, Politics, Siviwe Gwarube