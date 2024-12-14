Malema : Don’t ask me anything about Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

EFF leader Julius Malema at the party's elective conference. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Jilius Malema has sent a stern warning to journalists not to ask him questions relating to the party’s head of political education Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who has been noticeably absent from its elective conference.

“He’s not here and it’s not in our interest to entertain such nonsense,” a visibly annoyed Malema told journalists on Saturday morning, on the sidelines of the EFF’s third national people’s assembly currently underway in Nesrec, Soweto.

When the conference opened on Friday, Ndlozi was one of the high profile EFF figures that was notably absent.

“We are not going to answer the question about Mbuyiseni Ndlozi,”Malema said on Saturday.

“I’m not responsible for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, 90% of the people who are here, who are expected to be here, are here, that’s what matters. Whoever is not here, was not supposed to be here from the beginning. So you are not going to reduce this organisation to some individual. We are going to refuse that.”

In November, the Mail & Guardian reported that Ndlozi had been barred from attending all activities including party meetings. This was after some in the EFF raised concerns about his loyalty to the organisation because of his close relationship with former deputy president Floyd Shivambu who defected to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Ndlozi has also been attacked by some party members for not defending the EFF during its hard times when the Jacob Zuma-led MK party was porching its members.

Last month Malema told EFF supporters outside the constitutional court that Ndlozi had renewed his party membership and was going nowhere, adding that no political party could claim him.

“I hear people are talking about Dr. Ndlozi as a member of the EFF, he’s a leader of the EFF and no organisation can claim him except for the EFF,” Malema said at the time.

“You must not listen to gossip from drunkards. You ask us about the EFF leaders and we will tell you that Ndlozi is an active EFF member. He renewed his membership, he is part of the EFF membership system of the EFF.”

On Thursday, EFF secretary general Marshall Dlamini told a media briefing that the party would not reduce its conference to an individual.

“We’re here now at the third national people’s assembly. This NPA will prove that no one is bigger than this organisation. This is an organisation of members of the EFF; you’re a member, and you know what is expected. So, I’m not going to entertain any names. I’ve got 2 500 delegates here; it starts and ends there,” Dlamini said.

On Saturday a furious Malema asked journalists why the party should be concerned about one person, as if the conference would not happen without Ndlozi.

“We must be monitoring the movements of individuals. Why be concerned about one person over so many people who are here as if he is at the conference. I hear people say, he’s here, he’s doing this. He’s not here and it’s not in our interest to entertain such nonsense,” he said.

“We’re dealing with political issues here. Not egoism, not people who think they are bigger than this organisation. It will show them, once again, that it’s bigger than all of them. So, as a matter of principle, policy, and position SG, we are no longer going to answer any nonsense about Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, never.”

He repeated that the matter was closed and that “you (journalists) can talk about it amongst yourself, don’t bring it to us, we are refusing that”.

There has been speculation that Ndlozi would contest the election while sitting at home if he is nominated for any position.

Asked whether members of the party can contest without being present at the conference, Malema said no one had been barred from standing for a position.

“They can still send letters,” he added.