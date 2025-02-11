Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla apologises to Zuma, MK party for Shivambu outburst on X

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

MK party member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla issued a public apology on Tuesday after using social media platform X late on Monday night to hurl insults at party secretary general Floyd Shivambu.

Zuma-Sambudla had said, among other things, that Shivambu was “the worst thing that happened to MK”, and described him as “useless”. She also posted “Fuck you Floyd”, although she did not tag Shivambu in any of her messages.

Her apology, however, was not directed at Shivambu. Instead, she apologised to her father — former ANC and South African president Jacob Zuma, who is now the president of the MK party — and party leadership.

“While I hold strong and personal views, including serious concerns about internal party matters, my perceptions of how certain issues may be handled within the organisation, especially by the Party’s Secretary General, I fully recognise that such concerns should have been, and shall be addressed through the proper internal channels, as dictated by the core values and principles of the glorious movement of the people.

“I acknowledge that expressing these grievances publicly was unfortunate and may have undermined the unity, discipline, and respect that defines the MK Party,” said Zuma-Sambudla in her statement.

Shortly after her late-night outburst, Zuma issued a stern statement saying that Zuma-Sambudla’s actions were “unacceptable, divisive, denigrating and offensive”.

He issued a directive that Zuma-Sambudla should “issue an unconditional public apology to the Secretary General, the President, members, supporters of uMkhonto weSizwe, and all the people of South Africa”.

“She must also extend formal apologies to all structures she serves in or leads, including the Southern Caucus of the Pan-African Parliament”.

The apologies were to be made immediately, said Zuma, adding that afterwards, an internal disciplinary process would be initiated in accordance with the party’s constitution and code of conduct.

Failure to comply would result in “immediate consequences” said Zuma, “including the summary termination of Commander Duduzile Zuma’s membership in uMkhonto weSize Party and her recall from party responsibilities”.

While it remains unclear exactly what sparked the 42-year-old’s eruption, the M&G reported early on Tuesday that Zuma-Sambudla was among a faction in the party that was allegedly unhappy with Shivambu’s leadership.

Some MK regions have been calling for the removal of Shivambu, who resigned as deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters in August, joined the MK party as national organiser, and was appointed MK secretary general just three months later.

As MK party head of presidency Magasela Mzobe told the Mail & Guardian: “The president and the collective leadership of the MK party have full confidence in the secretary general and the president has no intention of removing him. If comrades have got issues with him, they can raise them but the intention must not be to remove him.”