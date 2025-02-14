Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 14 February 2025

EFF eyeing MK party strife to regain KZN ground ahead of 2026 poll

By and
Ed 517741 (1)
MK party secretary general Floyd Shivambu. (Photo: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images)

Tensions between uMkhonto weSizwe’s Floyd Shivambu and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla have exposed divisions the Red Berets intend to exploit

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,