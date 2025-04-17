Careers & Tenders
/ 17 April 2025

Jonas can overcome past criticism of Trump, says international relations ministry

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

The spokesman said new special envoy to Washington Mcebisi Jonas’s censure of the US president was not an impediment to mending fences

