Politics / 30 April 2025 Malema’s accusations against MK party are ‘theatre of politics’, says Mzobe By Lunga Mzangwe Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp EEF leader Julius Malema. File photo M&G Taking control of the ANC would be part of uMkhonto weSizwe party’s ‘political project’ of unifying black people, the MK party’s head of presidency added This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: 2026 local government elections, Dali Mpofu, EFF, Floyd Shivambu, Julius Malema, Magasela Mzobe, MK Party, Politics, Sinawo Tambo