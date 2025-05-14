Careers & Tenders
Politics
/ 14 May 2025

Lesufi calls relocated Afrikaners ‘untransformed human beings’

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. (File photo)

He also said that ‘white only’ enclaves such as Kleinfontein would be dealt with within the ambit of the law

