From holiday to holy day

Time to reflect: Easter holy days call us back to the foundational values of tolerance, solidarity and shared humanity. Photo: AAC /MakanakaMedia

Easter comes to us each year with familiar rhythms: the long weekend, the gatherings with family, the journeys taken, the quiet pause from the demands of daily life.

Yet, if we are honest, we must ask ourselves: Have we reduced Easter to a holiday when it was always meant to be a holy day? Have we embraced its comfort but forgotten its cost? Have we celebrated its joy but neglected its meaning?

Easter is not simply a date on the calendar. It is a confrontation. It confronts our understanding of suffering, our relationship with sacrifice, our commitment to hope and our willingness to lead lives that reflect the values we profess.

At its heart, Easter tells a story that is as old as time and as urgent as the present moment: a story of betrayal and loyalty, of injustice and truth, of death and resurrection. It is the story of Jesus Christ, who chose the path of sacrifice over self-preservation, love over hatred and forgiveness over vengeance.

As the scriptures remind us in John 15:13, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” This is not a distant theological statement. It is a call: a call to each of us, in every sphere of life, to examine what we are willing to give of ourselves for the sake of others.

We live in a world where blood continues to flow. Across continents, conflicts rage. Nations are at war. Communities are divided. The images we see on our screens are often filled with destruction, displacement and despair. Closer to home, many of our young people are navigating a landscape marked by unemployment, uncertainty and a crisis of meaning.

In such a world, Easter cannot be a passive observance. It must be an active awakening.

For what does it mean to speak of resurrection in a world that feels, at times, overwhelmed by death? What does it mean to proclaim hope in spaces where hopelessness seems to have taken root?

The answer lies not in words alone but in how we choose to live.

Easter reminds us that leadership is not confined to positions of authority. It is lived out in our daily choices: in how we treat one another, in how we respond to injustice, in how we carry ourselves in moments of difficulty. Every parent, every teacher, every community leader and every young person is called to lead in their own way.

I often say: “Leadership is not about standing above others; it is about standing with them, especially when it is hardest to do so.”

The cross is perhaps the greatest symbol of leadership the world has ever known. It is a symbol of sacrifice, of choosing the greater good over personal comfort. It challenges a generation that is often taught to accumulate, to consume and to prioritise self above all else.

Yet Easter turns this logic upside down.

In Philippians 2:4, we are reminded: “Let each of you look not only to his own interests but also to the interests of others.” This is the essence of Easter leadership: a leadership rooted in service, in humility and in a willingness to put others before self.

For our young people, this message is both timely and necessary. In a world driven by instant gratification and visible success, Easter invites a deeper reflection: What kind of life are we building? What values are shaping our decisions? What legacy will we leave behind?

I say to the youth: “You are not too young to lead. You are not too young to stand for what is right. The future is not waiting for you; it is being shaped by you, right now.”

But Easter is not only about sacrifice; it is also about hope.

Hope is not denial. It does not ignore pain or pretend that suffering does not exist. Hope is the quiet, stubborn belief that even in the darkest moments, light is still possible. It is the courage to rise, even when the weight of the world feels unbearable.

Romans 5:3–4 teaches us: “We also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope.” This is a powerful reminder that our struggles are not without purpose. They are shaping us, refining us and preparing us for what lies ahead.

In a time where many feel disillusioned, where trust in institutions is fragile and where division often dominates discourse. Easter calls us back to the foundational values of tolerance, solidarity and shared humanity.

Tolerance is not weakness. It is strength. It is the ability to hold space for difference without resorting to hatred. It is recognising that our diversity is not a threat but a gift.

Solidarity goes even further. It is not enough to simply accept one another; we must stand with one another. We must carry each other’s burdens. We must speak up when others are silenced. We must act when others are harmed.

As Galatians 6:2 reminds us, “Carry each other’s burdens and in this way you will fulfil the law of Christ.”

In South Africa, a nation shaped by struggle and resilience, these values are not abstract ideals. They are the very foundation of our democracy. Yet, we must be honest: they are also under strain. Inequality persists. Tensions simmer. Trust is tested.

Easter challenges us not to retreat into comfort but to step into responsibility.

I often reflect: “We cannot pray for a better world and then refuse to become better people.”

This is the work of Easter: not just to remember but to respond.

It calls leaders in every sector — government, business, education, faith and community — to lead with integrity. It calls us to reject corruption, to uphold justice and to act with compassion. It calls us to be accountable not only for what we achieve but for how we achieve it.

It calls families to nurture values of respect and kindness. It calls communities to build bridges rather than walls. It calls each of us to examine our hearts and ask difficult questions.

Are we living in a way that reflects love or are we driven by fear?

Are we contributing to healing or are we deepening division?

Are we lifting others up or are we turning away?

Easter does not offer easy answers. But it offers a powerful example.

The resurrection is not just about life after death; it is about the possibility of new life here and now. It is about transformation: of hearts, of minds and of societies.

2 Corinthians 5:17 declares: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: the old has gone, the new is here!” This is the promise of Easter: that change is possible, that renewal is within reach and that no situation is beyond redemption.

To move from holiday to holy day is to embrace this promise fully. It is to move beyond routine observance to meaningful reflection.

It is to allow the message of Easter to shape not just a weekend but a way of life.

Remember, Easter is not only something we celebrate; it is something we must become: a living testimony of hope, sacrifice and renewal.

In a world where blood continues to flow, Easter reminds us of a different kind of sacrifice — one that brings healing rather than harm, one that restores rather than destroys.

In a time where many feel lost, Easter points us back to purpose.

In a season where division is loud, Easter calls us back to unity. And in moments where darkness seems overwhelming, Easter whispers — and at times boldly declares — that light will always have the final word.

So, as we mark this Easter, let us not rush through it. Let us not reduce it to convenience or tradition. Let us sit with it, reflect on it and be challenged by it.

Let us ask ourselves not only what Easter means but what it demands of us.

Because the true significance of Easter is not found in what happened then but in what we choose to do now.

May we rise.

May we lead.

May we love.

And may we carry the spirit of this holy day into every day that follows.

David Ramela is the Bishop of the African Apostolic Church.