MK party sacks Manyi as chief whip, replaces him with Makhubela

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has removed Mzwanele Manyi as its chief whip in the National Assembly, less than a year after his appointment.

Manyi’s dismissal was announced by National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza during Tuesday’s parliamentary session, ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appearance for a question-and-answer session with MPs.

Manyi was replaced by former speaker of the City of Johannesburg council, Colleen Makhubele.

According to a letter circulating on WhatsApp, Manyi was informed of his removal through official party communication signed by deputy party president John Hlophe.

“I am writing to inform you that, with immediate effect, you are hereby relieved of your duties as the chief whip of the MK party in the National Assembly. This decision was made with careful consideration and in the interest of advancing the collective goals and objectives of our party,” the letter read.

“We are pleased to announce that Honourable Colleen Makhubele will assume the position of chief whip effective immediately.”

Manyi was appointed to parliament in August 2024, replacing Sihle Ngubane. His appointment as chief whip was seen as a move to stabilise the party’s parliamentary operations and ensure alignment with its leadership, including Zuma and Hlophe.

Makhubele has been described in party ranks as a rising figure and an effective communicator. She was elected to the City of Johannesburg council as part of the Congress of the People before aligning with the MK party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Manyi’s removal comes months after News24 reported allegations of physical confrontation between him and Hlophe during a caucus meeting in February, where Hlophe accused Manyi of sabotaging his State of the Nation debate, which was drafted by Manyi.

Sources told the Mail & Guardian at the time that Hlophe accused Manyi of undermining his position as the party’s deputy leader. Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela denied the incident at the time, referring to it as a mischaracterisation of internal party discussions. Neither Hlophe nor Manyi commented publicly on the matter.

The leadership change comes amid calls in the party for a broader restructuring of its parliamentary leadership. A discussion document circulating among party members proposes a revamp of the party’s structures to improve discipline and parliamentary performance.

The party, which became the official opposition after the 2024 general elections, has faced internal criticism over its perceived lack of visibility and failure to set the agenda in parliament, while the Economic Freedom Fighters and parties in the government of national unity have gained momentum.

An MK party source said there was growing frustration that the party was being outperformed in key parliamentary debates. The source said Manyi had become a focal point of that dissatisfaction.

Responding to speculation about internal divisions, Ndhlela issued a statement on Tuesday urging supporters not to be alarmed by reports of leadership changes.

“MK party wants to state that, against the wishes of those who fear the power of the MK party and attempt to drive a wedge amongst our leadership, we remain united and steadfast in our mission to serve the people of South Africa,” the statement said.

The party has not formally addressed the details of Manyi’s dismissal or confirmed whether the decision forms part of a broader reshuffle. Manyi had not issued a public response by the time of publication.

Makhubele expressed her gratitude to Hlophe and the caucus, assuring them that their trust was well placed.

“This moment is a testament to the progress we are making as a party that values the contributions and leadership of women. It is a moment that reminds us all that empowerment is not a privilege but a right, and I intend to lead with courage, authority, and an unwavering focus on the ideals we stand for,” she said.