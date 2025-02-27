Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 27 February 2025

‘Incompetent’ Mzwanele Manyi faces MK party revolt

By
Jacob Zuma Corruption Case Resumes In South Africa
MK Party chief whip Mzwanele Manyi. Photo: Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Some members believe the chief whip is out of his depth, which has left the EFF’s Julius Malema dominating as the voice of the opposition

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,