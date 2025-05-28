DA slams Joburg’s R89.4bn budget as politically motivated

Johannesburg Finance MMC Margaret Arnolds. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused the ruling coalition in the City of Johannesburg of allocating its budget to areas where it is most likely to get votes.

“It’s a political budget and it is just to ensure that they are putting money in areas where they know they are going to get more votes [going] to the current ruling coalition at the moment,” said the DA’s Johannesburg caucus leader, Belinda Echeozonjoku.

On Wednesday, Johannesburg Finance MMC Margaret Arnolds tabled a budget of R89.4 billion for the 2025–26 financial year, describing it as a “fully funded, pro-poor and pro-growth budget”.

The capital budget of R8.7 billion (R26.2 billion over the medium term) intentionally targets regions that were affected by spatial planning during apartheid, according to the statement. This includes Alexandra, Diepsloot, Kaalfontein, Orange Farm and Lenasia South.

Echeozonjoku said one of the concerns for the DA was that huge amounts were being allocated to Region E, under which Alexandra township falls, but not much improvement had taken place there.

“Massive money is spent in Alex, you go to Alex today, do you see any of that money making a difference? We do not see where the money is going,” she said.

Speaking to journalists after the council seating, Arnolds said: “The budget reflects our resolve to drive infrastructure led-growth, accelerated service delivery and restore long-term financial sustainability; with a projected operating surplus of R4.1 billion and a capital allocation of R8.7 billion for this year alone [and] growing to R26.2 billion over the next three years.

“We are focusing our capital investment where they are needed most: revitalising the inner city … but also in different regions where we are deployed as MMC.”

The key revenue drivers for this year include electricity, for which R25.6 billion is allocated, R20 billion for water and wastewater, R18.1 billion for property rates, R3.3 billion for refuse removal and R4.57 billion for the national fuel levy, according to budget documents.

Referring to the underdeveloped regions, Arnolds said: We’ve had lots of service backlogs, it’s historical, and in the underserved areas. We know that Diepsloot, Orange Farm, Lenasia South and Kaalfontein are basically the step-children of the City of Johannesburg and we are going to fix that.”

Echeozonjoku said the city is allocating money to townships or informal settlements without saying what their plan is to formalise those settlements.

“It means you are throwing money into an area that is not formalised. Are you able to see the stand number? Are you able to collect revenue for prepaid meters and things like that?

“How are you going to be able to collect from those areas? You are opening the city up to challenges of illegal connection once again if you are not formalising those informal settlements.

“We are not happy with the allocations that have been done without a proper plan on how to actually collect revenue.”

She added that a lot of money has been taken from transport and the DA.

“We are not happy with that either. The tariffs increase; we felt that there’s a lot of money that could have been redirected as well.”

A sum of R400 million has been set aside for the Johannesburg Roads Agency to resurface roads.