Zuma sacks Shivambu as MK secretary-general

MK party secretary general Floyd Shivambu. (Photo: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images)

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party president Jacob Zuma has stripped secretary general Floyd Shivambu of his position and redeployed him to parliament over his unsanctioned trip to Malawi where he attended a church service conducted by fugitive Shepherd Bushiri.

In a statement issued by the party on Tuesday, Zuma said the decision was taken after consultations with national officials at the weekend, adding that after reviewing the internal state of the organisation, it had found Shivambu’s actions to be in breach of its constitution.

The party cited Section 3(j) under “Offences” which prohibits members from undertaking international trips and engaging in activities that conflict with the agenda of the MK party or its allied organisations.

“The trip was not an officially sanctioned programme of the organisation or the president, which therefore goes against the constitution of the party,” the statement read.

Zuma said the national officials found that Shivambu’s visit to Malawi contradicted the values and prescripts of MK and had implications for its image and principles. In March, Malawi’s chief resident magistrate granted South Africa’s request to extradite Bushiri and his wife Mary, who face charges in the country after skipping bail in 2020.

Tuesday’s statement confirmed that the MK party had received concerns from civil society regarding Shivambu’s conduct.

“The president and the national officials were left with no other option but to act swiftly in addressing this matter,” it said.

The decision comes amid growing internal pressure within the party to remove Shivambu from his position, a move his supporters said was driven by tribalism.

In recent weeks, multiple senior party members and provincial leaders had raised concerns about his leadership style, decision-making, and perceived unilateral actions.

Some criticised what they described as a lack of consultation on key organisational matters, while others accused him of prioritising personal political manoeuvring over the collective interest of the party.

These tensions had been building since April and intensified after news of his Malawi visit surfaced. The jaunt was viewed by some as the final act of defiance, prompting calls from within the party’s national working committees for immediate action.

Despite his instrumental role in building the party’s mobilisation structures during its early stages, Shivambu’s relationship with sections of the leadership had deteriorated. Last week a letter from the party was leaked by his opposers regarding his removal as secretary general.

Shivambu will now serve in the National Assembly. The statement said his redeployment is aimed at strengthening the MK party caucus in parliament, where it serves as the official opposition.

This move has been viewed by some as “strategic”, with Shivambu expected to strengthen the party in parliament after the removal of Mzwanele Manyi as chief whip last week.

Shivambu, a former member of parliament and deputy president for the Economic Freedom Fighters, joined the MK party last year and was later appointed national organiser and then secretary general.

Zuma acknowledged Shivambu’s contribution to the party and said discussions were held with him regarding the redeployment. Shivambu has accepted the decision.

“The national officials have come to a decision to redeploy Commander Floyd Shivambu as the secretary general of the party, and redeploy him to the National Assembly,” the statement said.

The party did not announce who would replace Shivambu as secretary general.